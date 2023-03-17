US ebook sales increased by 3.7% in January, 2023

Digital book sales in the United States had a modest increase in the first month of 2023. This past January ebook sales saw a 3.7% gain generating $85 million in revenue. Digital audiobook sales continued to be the fastest-growing segment in publishing and grew 9.2%, coming in at $69.6 million in revenue. Physical Audio was down 11.7% coming in at $1.1 million.

In terms of physical paper format revenues during the month of January, in the Trade category, Hardback revenues were up 0.3%, coming in at $264.0 million; Paperbacks were up 7.0%, with $276.9 million in revenue; Mass Market was down 35.7% to $12.4 million; and Special Bindings was down 2.1%, with $15.6 million in revenue.

Religious press revenues were down 1.8% in January, coming in at $73.3 million. Hardback revenues were down 4.5% to $40.3 million in revenue, Paperback revenues were down 1.3% to $15.8 million, eBook revenues were down 2.2% coming in at $4.2 million, and Digital Audio revenues were up 9.5% at $2.9 million.

