US ebook sales declined by 6.5% in 2022

Digital book sales in the United States continue to decline. Throughout 2022 the format fell by 6.5% and generated 1.95 billion dollars in revenue. Except for 2020, the first year of the pandemic, ebook revenue has declined yearly since 2014. Digital audiobook sales continue to grow at a torrid pace. Digital Audio revenue increased, climbing 2.6% to $1.81 billion. Income attributable to this format has increased steadily since 2012.
The U.S. book publishing industry generated $28.10 billion industry-wide during the year, a decline of 2.6% as compared to 2021. Despite the slight decrease, total industry revenue remained 6% higher than the $25.87 billion total recorded for 2019, just before the onset of the pandemic.
Print sales saw a noticeable decline across the board for 2022. During the year, Paperback outpaced Hardback for the first time since 2014. Paperback sales decreased 0.5%, and revenue was $6.38 billion. Hardcover sales fell 13.6% coming in at $6.18 billion. With inflation and the cost of goods rising in 2022, it is no surprise that the average reader buys paperbacks en masse instead of hardcovers.
Five-Year Trends in Publishing
- Overall, the publishing industry revenue grew 11.0% between 2018 and 2022.
- Revenue in the industry’s largest category, Trade (consumer books), grew 9.7%.
- Religious Presses, a part of Trade, decreased by 2.4%.
- Higher Education revenue decreased by 18.0%.
- PreK–12 Education revenue increased by 67.4%.
- Professional books revenue decreased by 20.6%.
- University Presses, the smallest category reported, increased by 3.9%.
- Revenue from Hardbacks increased 4.1% during the five-year period.
- Revenue from Paperbacks increased 15.6% between 2018 and 2022.
- Mass Market revenue declined a total of 37.7%.
- ebook revenue decreased 2.5% during the five-year period.
- Revenue from Instructional Materials, which includes textbooks, workbooks, review books, standardized tests, digital textbooks, course materials as well as online tools such as homework managers increased 13.0%.
- Digital Audiobooks revenue increased by 71.7%.
- The growth in Digital Audiobook revenue continues to overtake Physical Audio, which declined by 69.8% during the five-year period.
