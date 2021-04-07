2.13 inch tri-color E-Ink display for Wemos D1 Mini board is only $10

If you are looking for a tiny three-color E Ink display, the Wemos D1 Mini board can fit the bill perfectly, more so given that it comes for just $10 a pop. Developed by Lolin, the display is all of 2.13-inch having support for red, black, and white colors. Further, the display has a resolution of 214 x 104 pixels and compatible with D1 mini, D1 mini Pro, and D32 Pro boards. The connection is established via a 10-pin connector.

Other specifications mentioned include Good Display UC8151D for the Driver IC and 8-pin unpopulated header with EPD signals (SPI, Reset, Busy…) 3.3V, GND for debugging. Intriguingly, information printed on the PCB claims it to be a ‘2.13 INCH e-Paper 250×122’ even though the resolution supported is 212 × 104 pixels. That’s probably because Lolin has reused the PCB meant for its 2.13-inch black and white e-Paper display that supports a resolution of 250 × 122 pixels.

Users will be able to program the display with Arduino using LOLIN_EPD, Adafruit_GFX, and Adafruit_BusIO libraries. One can refer to Wiki and Github for more info on this and can be just the right accessory for DIY projects and other tasks.



With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.