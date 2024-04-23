AUO Partners with E INK to develop large-size Color ePaper displays

Today E Ink announced a strategic partnership with AUO to develop large-size colour ePaper displays. E Ink will provide full-colour ePaper modules, and AUO will provide integrated software and hardware technologies and the TFT backplane components.

This partnership will advance E Ink’s offerings in innovative retail solutions, providing companies with full-color, large-size displays that are digital, low power, and energy efficient. Integrated with AUO’s solution, retailers can manage all consumer-facing purchase points on a single cloud platform.

Together with ecosystem partners like AUO, E Ink ePaper helps address ongoing challenges for digital transformation, enabling a more efficient, sustainable future for the retail sector.

E Ink has been dedicated to developing ePaper technology and applications, with years of research efforts that have redefined industries like retail,” said Dr. FY Gan, President of E Ink. “Currently, ePaper technology is advancing towards full-color and large-size displays. With qualities resembling printed posters, ultra-low power consumption, and no light pollution, ePaper is highly suitable for retail advertising or public information displays. We are eager to collaborate with AUO to expand the use of colour ePaper in retail applications and grow our ecosystem of partners.”

AUO’s Smart Retail Business Group has cultivated a global demand through its subsidiaries, deploying technologies like digital signage and electronic shelf labels to enable retail’s digital transformation. Despite the priority of implementing digital tools in retail environments, retailers often rely on in-store advertising via printed posters, which lacks dynamic content management for use cases like promotions or discounts. E Ink’s Spectra™ 6 color ePaper offers an alternative to paper posters. With its vivid, high-saturation colours and ultra-low power consumption, the display quality matches traditionally printed posters. Integrated with AUO’s software and hardware platform, retailers can manage all consumer-facing purchase points on a single cloud platform, encompassing LCD, LED, electronic shelf labels, and large-sized ePaper displays.

“Paper posters in retail stores incur significant production, transportation, and manual installation costs,” said Andy Yang, General Manager of AUO’s Smart Retail Business Group. “Changing these posters, especially under the constraints of challenges related to labour shortages and supply chain disruptions, poses significant challenges to retailers. The strength of AUO Smart Retail is our ability to address these pain points for our clients. Through our close collaboration with E Ink, we are working to develop a colour ePaper solution that is ideal for displaying static marketing materials. We believe this addresses several paint points for our clients and reduces waste associated with paper posters, contributing to carbon reduction efforts and supporting the global trend towards decarbonization through a paperless digital experience.”

AUO is dedicated to providing solutions for sustainable transformation. At this year’s Touch Taiwan exhibition, AUO will launch a cloud-based platform solution that integrates digital signage and electronic shelf labels. Its integrated CMS serves over 30,000 client nodes globally. AUO plans to introduce additional large-size, ultra-low power consumption, energy-efficient display solutions using ePaper technology to expand their partner ecosystem in intelligent applications and build a sustainable future together.

