Avalue Technology launches new gen color e-paper displays

The Taiwan-based firm Avalue Technology which has so far been offering 42-inch monochrome displays now has a color e-paper display to offer that is capable of displaying black, white, red, and yellow. As DisplayDaily reported, the new 25.3-inch color e-paper display having model no. EPD-2501 comes with the E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus, E Ink Gallery Plus Full color 55K, or the E Ink Kaleido with color 4096 display options. The display which is set for launch around Q4 2023 will have a higher contrast and resolution, besides offering a higher refresh rate as well.

The displays are going to be backed by Intel Celeron processors and will have 64 GB of onboard SSD storage. There is going to be system memory of up to 8 GB. The EPD supports 4 x USB 3.1 Gen1 5G bps ports along with a pair of RJ45 LAN ports. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are the other connectivity options it supports. The EPD which runs Windows 10 IoT or Linux by default is designed to operate in a wide temperature band spanning from as low as -25 degrees to 60 degree centigrade. The company is targeting the education, publishing, and commercial advertising segment with the new color display.