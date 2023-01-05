BMW i Vision Dee EV with color E Ink Prism 3 display showcased at CES 2023

If the BMW iX Flow that came with special E Ink claddings and was showcased at CES 2022 has been sensational, the German automaker has something to appeal to your senses even more at this year’s edition of the CES event. This time, it is the BMW i Vision Dee that is being showcased at CES 2023 and comes with color e-paper bodywork. E Ink said the concept car uses the E Ink Prism 3 display with a dynamic color-changing feature.

As Slashgear pointed out, the entire surface of the electric sedan has been divided into 240 different E Ink segments. Each of the segments is wired to a central processor that allows for individual control of each E Ink panel and can be made to take on any of the 32 colors that the e-paper panels support. Further, apart from the ability to change colors that add to the fun quotient, BMW is also envisioning a scenario where specific portions such as the front fascia, sections around the rear lamps, or around the side window might be enabled to show animations or a welcome message as you approach the car. Or it can be more serious stuff such as the driver’s credentials or parking permits for the authorities to have a look at.

Also of course all of it is in the conceptual change, which means there is no surety of the above ever making it to the production lines. But then, that the company is serious about exploring e-paper technology and its application to add to the aesthetic appeal of the car is pretty much evident in that they have now showcased an electric sedan donning color e-paper this time at the CES. Also, while it was Stella Clarke who almost single-handedly led the efforts with monochrome e-paper technology on the BMW iX Flow SUV at BMW’s facilities at Munich, it is now a full-fledged team assisting her with the BMW i Vision Dee electric sedan.

Apart from the ability to change colors, there is a lot more tech wizardry that is at work on the inside. Prime among them is the windshield that also doubles up as a full-length color head-up display (HUD), the biggest ever seen on any car so far. In fact, among every other tech bit included in the car, it is the color head-up display (HUD) spanning the entire windshield that is the closest to becoming a reality on a road-going version of the car. That said, BMW is also insisting it is seriously considering using color-changing e-paper tech as well to make up the exterior of future road-going models it comes up with.

E Ink meanwhile said the Prism 3 e-paper displays can be well-suited for application on consumer electronics or home appliances as well. Besides, these can be used for external or internal decorations too. Designers will have the option to shape them as needed and apply them on a wide range of surfaces and materials thanks to the thin yet durable nature of the e-paper display. Designers also have the option to integrate complex patterns and other designs which combined with different colors can lead to a stunning effect on any surface. E Ink meanwhile stated the e-paper displays will consume power only when the color is changed, making them extremely power efficient.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.