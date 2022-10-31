Clearink develops 9.7-inch screen with 454 PPI

Clearink has been out of the news the past couple of years since the company was sold to a series of Chinese investors. Many industry analysts thought that the company was dead and the screen technology was never going to see any sort of commercial release. The new CEO of Clearink Gene Fong, said in a new post on LinkedIn that the company has developed new black and white screen technology that has a 9.7-inch black and white panel with a resolution of 454 PPI.

The devices are based on the Clearink TIR technology and were built on automated production lines. They are capable of running 30fps videos with great contrast. Full-color panel prototypes will be available soon. Clearinks electronic-ink panels are easy on eyes, use extremely low power to display images and videos, and are outdoor viewable even in the strongest daylight. They are suitable for notebook, mobile, wearable, automotive and outdoor display applications.

In order to develop these new displays. The company has just completed their first round of financing in the amount of millions of dollars since relocating its headquarters to China in 2021. The funds will be used to further optimize full-color, video capable, sunlight readable, low-power reflective electrophoretic display panel samples, advancing R&D, and hiring additional team members.