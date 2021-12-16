E Ink announces new E-Note device through ITOCHU

E Ink just announced a partnership with Japan-based ITOCHU Corporation, the first product of which will be an e-note device for wide use in schools, governments and corporate use. These digital note taking devices are lightweight, and offer a similar experience to writing on paper – but the portability and connectivity of a digital tablet. Because they feature an E INK display, they are easy on the eyes and extremely low-power, with battery life that can stretch on for weeks – making them an ideal device for students and workers who typically rely on bright light-emitting screens.

Through their alliance, ITOCHU’s first e-paper project is their own branded device, based off the product developed by Linfiny, a joint development between E Ink and Sony Semiconductor Solutions. This product is similar to the Fujitsu Quaderno second generation A4/A5, but it remains unclear if ITOCHU will use the 13.3 or 10.3 variant. We do know that the company will sell the device through their own sales channels.

“We are excited for our partnership with ITOCHU,” stated Naoki Sumita, President, E Ink Japan. “This relationship will allow products featuring E Ink’s ePaper to reach a larger audience in Japan, and worldwide. We are particularly excited to see our e-paper technology bring benefits to both offices and schools and to many new applications in the future.”

“The market of e-paper will rapidly grow in the coming years,” said Hiroshi Kajiwara, ICT Division COO, ITOCHU. “We hope to see a future filled with ePaper in stores and in our daily lives.”

