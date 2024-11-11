E Ink Display Built Into Golf Bags For Showing Ads or Live Scores

How about golf carts as a platform for showcasing ads or displaying other information? For this, the golf bags come integrated with E Ink display for showing the relevant information; the website MajesticksGC.com reported. Apart from advertisements, live match play scores will be displayed. This has resulted from Majesticks GC and Seamless Digital entering into a partnership to integrate the e-paper displays on the team’s golf bags, comprising Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Sam Horsfield.

The displays will be backed by real-time cloud connectivity, enhancing flexibility for the content management team. They can push new content on the fly whenever needed or make changes to existing content. For instance, the ability to show live scores on the bags of the individual players during a sporting event. This way, fans will always have the most updated scores. It’s a world-first feature that has ever been introduced in golf.

“It’s exciting for us to be first-to-market with this new real-time functionality, showcasing live in-round scoring at the Team Championship. Seamless Digital are changing the game with their digital advertising strategy, and we couldn’t be more proud to extend our partnership with them,” said Ian Poulter, Co-Captain of Majesticks GC.

Mark Turner, Founder and CEO of Seamless Digital, said: “Majestic GC has been a strong advocate for our technology, providing valuable feedback that helps us innovate and push the boundaries of golf tech. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Majesticks GC and LIV Golf. They’ve been excellent partners, and we’re excited about the future. It’s an exciting time for Seamless Digital, especially after successfully launching our technology in INDYCAR this past weekend, expanding our U.S. rollout.”

As it is, e-paper displays are already known for their frugal nature regarding power requirements. Plus, the ability to show an image almost indefinitely without drawing any battery power is an added advantage. Zero battery power will be drawn if an ad or the score is shown. Only when the display changes to show a different ad or a new score is the battery drained, but only by a miniscule amount. All of this makes E Ink displays best suited for such purposes.