E INK has attained Dark Sky Certification

E INK is the company responsible for most of the e-paper technology found in e-readers and electronic digital signage. They have just attained Dark Sky Certification from the International Dark Sky Association – the first display technology to achieve this designation, underlining E Ink’s commitment to sustainability. As a reflective technology, the displays do not emit any light, instead using ambient lighting around them to be viewed. When incorporated into smart city signage or outdoor displays, digital paper offers an organic viewing experience without introducing bright light that disrupts the neighborhood or the environment.

One hundred years ago, you could walk outside your door and have a clear view of the starry sky above you. Today, artificial light – from street lights, to house lighting, to city signage and advertising – has hidden our view of the sky. This light pollution can have an affect not only our view, but it has environmental concerns for people, for wildlife and for the climate. E Ink believes strongly in providing environmentally friendly products that diminish light pollution, and deliver energy savings benefits to customers. Due to the unique attributes of the electronic ink, power is only required to switch images, not to continually display it, meaning the displays can be run using solar power, alleviating the need to be connected to the power grid.

As cities continue to become smarter, and strive to provide timely information and communication to their citizens, the balance between delivering that information, environmental concerns and the aesthetic of a town becomes more important. Cities are striving to keep citizens safe and informed, while also considering their carbon footprint, and the electricity wasted on lighting that is overly bright, poorly targeted, and sometimes unnecessary.

“E Ink is very excited to receive our Dark Sky Certification”, said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink, “Our sustainable displays are already deployed in thousands of transit and public areas throughout the world, providing solutions that contribute less light pollution and use less energy. This certification underlines our commitment to bring products to our customers that can be beneficial to the public, and to the environment.”

