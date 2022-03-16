E INK has joined the Climate Pledge, co-founded by Amazon

Today, E Ink announced it has joined the Climate Pledge (TCP), co-founded by Amazon, to commit to becoming net-zero carbon by 2040 – the first display company to join TCP. E Ink is one of over 300 signatories that have now signed the Pledge, and the move comes hot on the heels of the company’s announcement of the Dark Sky Certification and its own net-zero carbon pledge, further demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and net zero transition.

The Climate Pledge (TCP) was founded in 2019 and celebrated 300 signatories on March 14, 2022. Signatories of TCP agree to regular reporting, carbon elimination and credible offsets, all in goal of reaching net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040. Joining The Climate Pledge is an opportunity for companies to be part of a community of leading businesses committed to transformational action to protect the global economy from the disruptive risks associated with climate change. To date there are over 300 signatories across 21 countries and 26 industries.

In addition, E Ink has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi ), a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions and net zero targets in line with climate science; provides technical assistance and expert resources to companies who set science-based targets in line with the latest climate science and brings together a team of experts to provide companies with independent assessment and validation of targets.

E Ink has been working for several years towards zero carbon emissions to help mitigate the impact of climate change and to promote sustainable technologies. E Ink has a three-phase plan to reach their commitment of net zero carbon emission by 2040. In the first phases, E Ink aims to achieve 40 percent of renewable energy use by 2025 and 100 percent renewable energy use to implement the RE100 target by 2030.

E Ink’s low-power, easy-on-the-eyes displays are ideal for a wide range of applications. In the Consumer and Educational fields ePaper displays are used in eReaders and eNotes that benefit from comfortable paperlike reading and writing in connected electronic device with extremely long battery life. In IoT devices ePaper brings low power non-intrusive displays to a wide range of applications from retail to re-usable tags to transportation and more, enabling displays in locations previously impossible that can be driven by low impact batteries or solar cells instead of cabling.

