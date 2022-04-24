E INK is already hiring engineers for Kaleido 4 and beyond

E INK has been very busy with color e-paper this year. The company has just announced Gallery 3, which will power new e-readers and e-notes with over 32,000 colors and Kaleido 3, which has new support for large screen devices. Not to mention, they have just added new pigments to their Spectra digital signage. What is the future for color e-paper? E INK has spent over $150 million in the past several years in research and development. A new job posting gives us some insight on what their plans are.

The job requires working in a chemical lab to develop new materials and in the electro-optic and analytical labs to characterize the new materials and displays. The position involves multiple aspects of the development of the next generation of displays. This individual will be a member of the research team responsible for the creation of electronic ink for the next generation of color displays at E INK.

Responsibilities:

Synthesize new color pigments

Make new electronic ink formulations

Keep track of stock pigments and other materials

Perform analytical analysis of the pigments and ink

Perform electrical and electro-optical measurements for new color displays

Document processes and results

Participate in group and project meetings

Qualifications:

Associate degree in a technical field (Bachelor’s degree preferred)

2+ years’ laboratory experience in a manufacturing or research environment

Experience working in a lab environment with a variety of lab equipment

Capable of prioritizing tasks to meet goals

Ability to keep detailed records

Excellent attention to detail

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

Flexible and able to quickly learn new processes

Flexible to adapt to changes

Very organized and detail oriented

Able to handle multiple tasks at a time

Ability to work independently and in a team

Computer literate with knowledge of word processing and spreadsheet software