E INK is on a hiring spree to beef up their workforce

Due to the demands of the Chinese educational sector and new colour e-paper products for customers all over the world, E INK is on a hiring spree. They have launched a recruitment campaign on local university and college campuses to recruit talent in three major areas: research and development, product application, and manufacturing. E INK also plans to recruit cross-domain talent for sustainable environmental protection, information security and professional caregivers who will care for employees’ health.

E INK is the global number one player that develops e-paper solutions. Their technology can be found on the Kindle e-readers, Kobo, Barnes and Noble, Boox, Remarkable and other major brands. They recently released new colour e-paper solutions such as Gallery 3 and Kaleido 3, which many companies will be incorporating into new products, later this year. Digital signage, luggage tags and price tags for grocery stores are also key areas for expansion.

E INK currently has 1,200 employees in Taiwan and will recruit 200 people in the next 2-3 years.

In response to the robust demand growth for e-paper solutions in the post-pandemic era, E INK has added multiple electronic paper material production lines and invested in new factories. Among them, the fourth production line is expected to come online in the first quarter of 2023.

As for the fifth and sixth production lines, they will each start production in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Additionally, the company is expanding production lines at its plants in Yangzhou, China, and the US, while constructing a new factory in Guanyin, Taiwan is planned to start in mid or late 2023.

