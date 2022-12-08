E INK is the first display company to reach RE20 sustainability goal

E Ink has just announced that they reached their renewable energy goals ahead of schedule – and the first display company to reach RE20. What is RE20? It is basically when 20% of the energy used by the company is generated from renewable sources. This is attributed to E Ink’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, including signing Power Purchase Agreements and purchased Renewable Energy Certificates to accelerate the implementation and use of renewable energy. E Ink aims to achieve RE100 by 2030 and Net Zero goals by 2040, promoting a sustainable future to address the challenges of climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

E Ink’s factories and offices in Billerica, Fremont, and South Hadley in the United States, as well as sales offices in Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea, have achieved the RE100 goal of using 100% renewable energy. In addition to actively introducing the use of renewable energy in its global sites, E Ink has optimized power consumption through highly efficient energy management systems to move towards the Company’s goals of Net Zero 2040 and RE100 by 2030 to address the challenges of climate change and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“At the end of 2021, E Ink pledged to reach Net Zero 2040 and RE100 2030, the two main goals to achieve environmental sustainability. Since then, E Ink has been actively examining its environmental indicators in global sites and assessing the greenhouse gas and energy consumption in our global operations and manufacturing sites. We have been improving energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption in manufacturing in our company. We have also been actively purchasing and using renewable energy from diversified sources to accelerate the realization of the goal to use 100% of renewable energy in global factories,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink Holdings.

