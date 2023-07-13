E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor revolutionizes sustainable transit signage in Sydney

E Ink, a pioneering provider of electronic paper display technology, has unveiled a groundbreaking installation of E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor smart transit signage in Sydney, Australia. This innovative project, led by Mercury Innovations, introduces twelve solar-powered digital displays equipped with E Ink’s latest Kaleido 3 Outdoor panels. The deployment aims to enhance curbside management and establish a sustainable transportation ecosystem for the vibrant Sydney community.

Mercury Innovations spearheaded the installation, leveraging its expertise in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to revolutionize road safety and real-time responsiveness. The collaboration with E Ink allows for the integration of cutting-edge e-paper displays, optimizing information dissemination and enhancing communication among drivers, riders, and road authorities.

E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor is built upon E Ink’s renowned print-color e-paper technology, incorporating an RGB color filter array on black and white electronic paper film. The result is a visually captivating display, rendering warm and vibrant colors. Notably, the operating temperature range of E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor spans from -15°C to 65°C, enabling seamless functionality in extreme weather conditions without the need for additional cooling or heating systems that again require power for their operation. Furthermore, the display’s reflective nature ensures exceptional visibility in bright sunlight, while a front-light enhances readability during nighttime operations.

E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor reflects the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the digital signage industry. By integrating solar panels, the transit signage minimizes environmental impact and contributes to a low-carbon future. With compatibility for solar power systems, E Ink’s e-paper signage presents an eco-friendly outdoor signage alternative, addressing the need for energy-saving characteristics and reducing carbon emissions. Compared to traditional LCD screens, the use of e-paper signage can potentially save millions of tons of CO2 emissions, making it an environmentally conscious choice.

E Ink is committed to sustainability beyond its product offerings. As part of its corporate responsibility, the company actively participates in international organizations dedicated to carbon reduction. E Ink’s goal is to achieve the RE100 target by 2030 and attain Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040. By driving innovation in eco-friendly technologies, E Ink is shaping the industry’s future while prioritizing environmental stewardship.