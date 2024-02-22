E Ink makes it to the top 5% in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

E Ink proudly announces its consecutive recognition in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024. In the latest edition of the Sustainability Yearbook by S&P Global, E Ink has secured its position among the top 5 percent of enterprises within the Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry, boasting an impressive score of 89 points. This marks the company’s second year of inclusion, underscoring its commitment to environmental responsibility. Additionally, E Ink has been commended as an Early Adopter by the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), further solidifying its commitment to eco-conscious practices.

Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink, expressed his appreciation, stating, “We are honored to be recognized in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024. This acknowledgment underscores our ongoing dedication to excellence in ESG performance.”

E Ink’s exceptional performance is also highlighted in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), where the company achieved an outstanding score of 89, positioning itself as a global leader in the Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. Across 25 evaluation criteria, E Ink excelled in areas such as “Business Ethics,” “Emissions,” and “Human Capital Development,” reaffirming its leadership in the sector.

The Sustainability Yearbook evaluates over 9,400 large corporations across 62 global industries, selecting only 759 leading companies based on their sustainability performance. E Ink’s inclusion underscores its comprehensive approach to sustainability across all aspects of its operations. Furthermore, E Ink’s proactive stance on environmental responsibility extends to its participation in the TNFD initiative, aimed at promoting transparency in corporate reporting of environmental risks and strategies. In addition to its TNFD Early Adopter status, E Ink actively supports ecosystem restoration and environmental sustainability through various initiatives.

E Ink said it remains committed to achieving RE100 by 2030 and Net Zero by 2040. The company has introduced renewable energy usage in its global sites and optimized power consumption through highly efficient energy management systems. By December 2022, E Ink’s global operation and sales sites achieved RE20, with 20 percent of energy sourced from renewable sources. Moreover, E Ink’s facilities in the United States and sales offices in Tokyo and Seoul have reached the RE100 milestone, utilizing 100 percent renewable energy.

Additionally, E Ink is actively enhancing carbon reduction efforts in product design and manufacturing processes, along with conducting product carbon footprint verification. The company offers customers a carbon footprint framework for e-paper products and focuses on low-carbon e-paper product design and development. Evaluations under the FTSE Russell Green Revenue 2.0 Data Model indicate that E Ink has 99.98 percent Green Revenue in 2021, reflecting its positive environmental impact through e-paper products.

In September 2023, E Ink announced the validation and approval of its science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), including near-term, long-term, and net-zero targets. Additionally, studies conducted by E Ink on the CO2 effects of displays have revealed significant savings with the use of E Ink e-paper displays compared to paper or LCD displays.