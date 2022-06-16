E Ink named a climate leader in Asia-Pacific

E INK has just announced they have been listed as one of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders in 2022 in a report by the Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista. The list identifies the companies that achieved the greatest reduction in their greenhouse gas emissions intensity between 2015 and 2020. Earlier this year, E Ink announced its renewable energy goals, including exceeding 10% renewable energy (RE10) use by the end of 2022, and 100% (RE100) in 2030. The company also joined the Climate Pledge co-founded by Amazon to commit to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The companies on the inaugural FT-Nikkei-Statista Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders list are located in a region where the risks posed by climate change are especially acute. Like its European counterpart, the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders list identifies the companies that achieved the greatest reduction in their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity between 2015 and 2020.

E Ink has been working for several years toward zero carbon emissions to help mitigate the impact of climate change and to promote sustainable technologies. As part of this effort, E Ink has been studying the CO 2 effects of displays using paper or LCD versus electronic paper (e-paper) displays. Findings have shown significant CO 2 savings with the use of E Ink e-paper displays.

As an example, a financial institution with 125 branches saves 16.5 million A4-sized paper sheets each year when they adopt an E-Note using E Ink’s technology, and contributes approximately 1,100 tons of CO 2 reduction each year.

reduction each year. In the past 5 years, 130 million e-readers have been in use globally, replacing the purchase of paper editions of books. It is estimated that paper books would emit more than 100,000 times the CO 2 versus e-readers with an E Ink display and LCD devices would emit more than 50 times the CO 2 versus e-readers throughout that time.

versus e-readers with an E Ink display and LCD devices would emit more than 50 times the CO versus e-readers throughout that time. Over the past seven years, 600 million electronic shelf labels (ESLs) of around three inches in size have been installed worldwide. If it is assumed that the price and information is changed four (4) times a day, e-paper tags can reduce CO 2 emissions by 32,000 times versus single-use paper price tags.

emissions by 32,000 times versus single-use paper price tags. Comparing the energy usage of e-paper retail tags versus LCD retail tags over a period of five years, with four updates per day, for every kilowatt hour (KWh) consumed to manufacture the e-paper material a savings of 400 KWh is realized.

E Ink’s low power e-paper enables solar-powered signage and bus stops around the world to be net-zero devices, using 100 percent renewable energy.

