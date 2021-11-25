E Ink partners with Japan’s Itochu for E-Paper products

Taiwan-based E Ink Holdings Inc. has tied up with the Japanese trading company Itochu Corporation for the supply of e-paper products such as electronic signages, shelf labels, and logistics tags. Such products will find application in Itochu’s global operations and will reduce their dependence on paper or traditional electronics.

With greater access to E Ink’s products, Itochu is looking to go for a digital transformation that will see greater adoption of e-paper products, something that is also considered environment friendly considering that e-paper requires a meager power source for its operation. The Japanese trading firm said e-paper has been instrumental in reducing global emissions by 2.37 million tons of carbon dioxide.

There has already been a growing awareness about e-paper products and their benefits. Those include enhanced readability even in direct sunlight. Also, the display being reflective in nature, it has the least strain on our eyes even when reading for longer durations. Further, as already stated, e-paper displays require very little power for their operation, drawing power only when it refreshes.

The e-paper market is also poised for huge growth, from 500 billion yen in 2020 to 1.5 trillion yen or US $13 billion in 2025, which makes for a 20 percent annual growth rate, which is quite impressive.