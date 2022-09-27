E INK partners with Sharp for e-paper display manufacturing

E Ink just announced a partnership with Sharp Display Technology Corporation (SDTC), the first company to mass produce oxide thin film transistors (TFTs). E Ink will adopt SDTC’s oxide backplanes for e-paper modules used in e-reader and digital note taking products. This partnership will allow E Ink to expand its e-paper product portfolio using oxide TFTs, offering display solutions more flexibility and a faster switching speed. In also, further demonstrates E Ink’s commitment to enhancing e-paper display performance.

E Ink has been developing the use of oxide thin film transistors (TFTs) for electrophoretic technology for over ten years, and will expand its e-paper product portfolio based on using oxide TFTs. Sharp was the first to mass produce oxide TFTs for displays in 2012. Oxide TFTs have high mobility (a measure of how easily an electron moves in a particular material) and low leak current in the transistors, with a result that smaller transistors can be used to provide the same current. In a display, this means a faster switching speed is possible and lower power consumption, contributing to a sustainable environment. E Ink and SDTC have been working together for two years to bring oxide TFTs for e-paper displays into the market.

“Joining forces with SDTC further demonstrates E Ink’s commitment to enhance e-paper display performance,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “SDTC’s vision is to develop an oxide TFT technology that can service different types of displays and circuits, and SDTC is committed to continue to invest in the development of oxide TFTs. E Ink looks forward to our partnership with SDTC.”

“SDTC is excited that E Ink chose SDTC as an oxide TFT partner to bring the next generation of e-paper displays to market,” said Chien-Erh Wang, President of SDTC. “SDTC is the market leader and pioneer in oxide TFT research and development and is also the first display company that has mass produced oxide TFTs. E Ink is the market leader in e-paper displays, and the joining of these two companies is a natural progression.”

Going forward, E Ink and SDTC will explore the use of IGZO for larger sizes for signage applications in retail and transportation. In addition, Sharp Group will also consider collaborative models with E Ink for various e-paper applications.

The Next Generation of e-paper based on this time’s collaboration is scheduled to be exhibited at CEATEC 2022, which will be held at the Makuhari Messe convention center (Mihama-ku, Chiba, Japan) from October 18 to 21 (Tuesday to Friday) of this year. Good e-Reader will be live on the scene to bring you the latest news from this event.