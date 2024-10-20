E Ink Prism 3-Based Dress Changes Color Depending on Wearer’s Heart Rate

We have seen E Ink Prism 3 displays being used for creating color-changing dress materials before though here is one that changes color or shows a different pattern based on changes in the heart rate of the wearer. Named Yi Mo or e-MooDress, the unique color-changing clothing material has been developed by E Ink in partnership with the Textile Industry Research Institute and will show different patterns or colors depending on the heart rate of the wearer, TechNews.tw reported.

For this, the dress material integrates fabric electrodes that register changes in the wearer’s heart rate. The data so obtained is then transmitted to the cloud and fed to the Prism 3 e-paper drivers via elastic fabric cables. This, in turn, brings about changes in the Yi Mo dress as per a set algorithm. The Yi Mo thus can serve to depict the psychological changes that the wearer might be undergoing. The Yi Mo is being showcased at the 2024 Taipei Textile Show (TITAS).

The E Ink Prism 3 displays are tailor-made for such applications. It is thin and flexible, with almost a similar texture as that of paper or cloth. It is lightweight too and can be cut according to the shape and size of the application area. This is facilitated all the more given that Prism 3 displays are devoid of thin film transistors, which means you can have it in any shape you want without compromising on its efficiency or efficacy.

Two sets of Yi Mo color-changing clothes were showcased at the TITAS event. While both are based on the E Ink Prism 3 e-paper technology, one comes with surface printing and a gradient between black and white. The other dress supports 6 different colors, which create different patterns and color codes, thereby offering a dynamic effect depending on the wearer’s heart rate conditions.

Contrary to what one might think, the Yi Mo color-changing dress isn’t too uncomfortable to wear thanks to the lightweight and flexible nature of the Prism 3 e-paper display. Further, given the frugal power requirements of E Ink Prism 3 displays, very little power is drawn each time the display changes. Even a button battery might be enough to meet the power requirements of the Yi Mo color-changing dress.