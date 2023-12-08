E Ink Prism and Spectra 3100 Plus display tech awarded at the 31st Taiwan Excellence Awards

The E Ink Prism color-changing electronic paper display has won two awards at the 31st Taiwan Excellence Awards, CTimes reported. The Gold Award was bestowed upon E Ink Prism, recognized for its dynamic design materials, while the Taiwan Excellence Award went to E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus.

Renowned for its dynamic color-changing capability, E Ink Prism employs a dual-color electronic ink system, seamlessly blending white and another color ink particle. Controlled through meticulously programmed coding, this color-shifting electronic paper unveils gradient or flashing transitions between the two colors.

This cutting-edge technology allows E Ink Prism to be intricately shaped, empowering industrial designers, interior designers, architects, and artists to transform static surfaces—be it vehicle bodies, objects, building facades, or artworks—into dynamic smart surfaces. BMW’s concept car, the BMW iX Flow, showcases E Ink Prism, enabling a dynamic transition of exterior color from black to white.

With reflective and non-self-emissive characteristics, E Ink Prism seamlessly integrates dynamic displays with the environment without contributing to light pollution. Its minimal power consumption for screen changes makes it an ideal fit for solar-powered systems, aligning perfectly with the ethos of digital and environment-friendly design.

In April of this year, E Ink introduced the Spectra 3100 Plus, a five-color electronic paper boasting vivid saturated colors like black, white, red, yellow, and orange, specifically catering to the color marketing needs of retailers, earning accolades at the Taiwan Excellence Awards.

Expanding on the four-color electronic ink system of E Ink Spectra 3100, the 3100 Plus introduces a groundbreaking five-color electronic paper drive waveform architecture, showcasing the fifth color, orange. Equipped with an integrated drive chip, E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus facilitates partial image updates during screen changes, producing a captivating sparkle effect known as E Ink Sparkle. This effect enhances the visual allure of promotional posters, fostering increased interaction with consumers.

Beyond elevating screen update speed, E Ink Spectra 3100 Plus achieves a noteworthy 20 percent power-saving effect during screen changes, making it conducive to the adoption of low-carbon and energy-efficient electronic paper shelf labels and signs in retail environments.