E Ink solar-powered kiosks installed in Hyattsville

Hyattsville has introduced a series of solar-powered message boards in its local parks. The project, as HyattsvilleWire reported is spearheaded by Soofa, a Cambridge, Mass.-based company. These innovative signs utilize electronic ink screen technology, similar to that found in Kindle e-readers, offering a considerable boost in efficiency compared to conventional screens.
Recently installed at Driskell Park, Heurich Park, and along the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail near The Spot pop-up park, these kiosks automatically display messages sourced from the city’s Facebook page and online calendar, along with pertinent city updates and news. Additionally, the back of each kiosk features a wayfinding map and links to essential city contacts.
Soofa’s kiosks have been employed in other cities to provide real-time mass transit information, air quality updates, and weather forecasts. Notably, a few years ago, the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission incorporated Soofa’s free solar-powered charging stations at Lake Artemesia.
