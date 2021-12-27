E Ink to reach net zero emissions by 2040

E Ink has just announced their pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink’s incredibly efficient e-paper display technology is sustainable by nature – and their pledge to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions is in line with the environmental benefits of the technology they’ve been producing for the last 20+ years. E Ink aims to achieve 40% of renewable energy use by 2025 and 100% renewable by 2030.

According to the evaluation of the FTSE Russell Green revenue 2.0 Data Model under the Energy Management Efficiency IT Process sub-sector, E Ink was identified as having 99.93% of Green Revenue in 2020 and has a positive impact on the environment, highlighting the environmental benefits of e-paper products.

To achieve the goal of net zero carbon emissions, E Ink has not only implemented measures on technologies and products, but has also conducted an investigation to assess the greenhouse gas generated by all sites globally. Indirect carbon emissions from energy use in operations and manufacturing account for a significant portion of E Ink’s total carbon emissions within the company. Therefore, using renewable energy will be the key to realize net zero carbon emissions. In addition to increasing the proportion of renewable energy use year over year, E Ink will also improve energy use efficiency and reduce the overall energy use and consumption of environmental resources in product development, manufacturing, and corporate operations.

“The impact and threat of climate change on the environment will be a challenge faced by the world. As a global citizen, E Ink has implemented a zero carbon emission plan on manufacturing and operation, and is also committed to carbon reduction throughout e-paper technology development and product design. Focusing on even lower energy consumption and material use allows the low-carbon and energy-saving e-paper technology to realize its environmentally friendly potential,” said the Chairman of E Ink, Johnson Lee. “We are also working with our ecosystem and supply chain partners to take actions on reducing their carbon emissions to fulfill our responsibilities as global citizens through the net zero carbon emission initiatives.”

In addition to launching the net zero carbon emission initiatives within the company and the e-paper ecosystem, E Ink has also participated in advocacy organizations dedicated to environmental sustainability. In October 2021, E Ink became a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Supporter (TCFD Supporter). It will follow the TCFD framework to identify risks and opportunities of climate change, and introduce scenario analysis of physical risks and transformation risk to adapt the net zero carbon emission strategy and plan with quantitative indicators.

