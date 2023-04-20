E INK with BOE and MediaTek want to grow E-Paper ecosystem

E INK is a leading supplier of e-paper, expanding its ecosystem by partnering with BOE Technology Group and MediaTek. MediaTek is a Taiwan-based manufacturer that has integrated E Ink’s e-paper display driver software into its IoT platform. Conversely, BOE Technology Group is China’s largest liquid crystal display panel maker. BOE will integrate E Ink’s e-paper display technology into its electronic shelf label systems.

The company’s focus on expanding the e-paper ecosystem is timely as the demand for eco-friendly display solutions proliferates. The global e-paper market is expected to reach around USD 4.51 billion by 2025, much higher than today’s e-paper demand.

Chairman of E INK – Johnson Lee, believes that this collaboration will broaden the scope of e-paper applications and increase the company’s growth. Also, it will allow E INK to offer its customers a more comprehensive range of products and energy-saving e-paper solutions. Now, the company can produce e-paper displays more efficiently and cost-effectively.

WITH THIS PARTNERSHIP, E INK can access BOE’s extensive manufacturing capabilities and supply chain. Furthermore, Good e-Reader is live on the scene during the annual Touch Taiwan exhibition this year; E INK, with collaborating companies from different supply chain stages, will showcase sustainable e-paper solutions.

The exhibition will also display the IGZO (indium gallium zinc oxide) backplane technology developed by Sharp and EIH. This technology can help manufacture e-paper modules and e-paper notebooks for e-readers. Sharps’s new offering uses E INK Gallery 3 colour e-paper technology. This product is an 8-inch e-note that uses E INK Gallery 3 colour e-paper technology. Good e-Reader received some extended hands-on time with the final product in Japan.

The Sharp e-note has no product name yet but has been making the rounds at all significant tech events. It will be using an 8-inch screen using Gallery 3 technology. What is most exciting about this new screen is that it employs Advanced Color E-Paper and can display over 50,000 different colours, which is achieved through a four-particle ink system: cyan, magenta, yellow and white, which allows a whole colour gamut at each pixel.

E INK believes using IGZO backplane technology in e-paper display will improve the resolution and increase page-turning speed. This will save energy and power for e-readers. Moreover, a high-resolution e-paper display will offer several advantages over traditional displays, such as high readability in sunlight and flexibility.

With these features, an e-paper display becomes an ideal solution for ESLs, digital signage, intelligent labels, and wearables. E INK actively engages with module partners to offer customers the best colourful e-paper products in different sizes.

In conclusion, E INK’s collaborations with BOE and MediaTek will help accelerate the adoption of e-paper displays in various IoT devices. The partnerships will allow E INK to develop new products and applications that meet the evolving needs of the e-paper market. E INK’s expansion of the e-paper ecosystem will position the company well for future growth.

