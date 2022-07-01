Etulipa introduces first full color e-paper display based on second-gen electro wetting tech

Etulipa has introduced what it calls the world’s first full-color e-paper display that is based on the second-generation Electro Wetting Display (EWD) technique. As the company revealed in a press release, the new display tech is being currently evaluated at the High Tech Campus Eindhoven and in Brookings, SD USA in collaboration with Daktronics Inc., a world leader in designing and manufacturing large video displays.

Speaking of its innovative EWD technology that powers the full-color e-paper display, Etulipa said it consumes very low power, to the tune of just 7 Watts per sqm. With solar power, it can work for almost endless hours without requiring a conventional power source. That apart, the reflective nature of the display ensures the least glare which ensures minimal light pollution, if any. However, there are backlights in place which makes the display to be perfectly visible in all its colorful glory even in the absence of ambient light.

“The market for digital displays has been growing for years. At the same time, many consumers have a desire to lower their energy use and become better stewards of our environment. We believe this will drive interest in new kinds of displays with the smallest possible ecological footprint, Hans Feil, CEO of Etulipa said. “I am happy that we now show our colors to the world for the first time and demonstrate that there is a sustainable alternative in the world of digital outdoor communication. I am convinced that Etulipa’s Electro Wetting Displays will play an important role in the future of outdoor communication.”

The company is hoping to start serial production of the displays once the evaluation period is over. However, there is no word yet as to when that is expected to start.