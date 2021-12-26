Five of the most innovative E Ink display projects

E Ink displays are slowly making their presence felt in more ways than just e-reader devices. From smartphones and smartwatches to something as niche as a 32-inch digital newspaper, a message board to even a beer fermentation monitor, as an MUO post on this reveals, there seems no end to ways the E Ink displays can be put to use.

Here are five of the most innovative ways the E Ink display has been put to use in recent times.

Open-source customizable E Ink smartwatch

Smartwatches with e ink displays still aren’t as commonplace but here is one that is both open-source as well as fully customizable. Developed by Squarofumi (SQFMI), the smartwatch comes with a PCB which they have named Watchy and comprises of the ESP32-PICO, a LiPo battery connector, a few tactile buttons, and a vibration motor. This makes it perfect for hobbyists to use the same to try and build something different based on the same.

Beer fermentation Monitor

Fermenting beer at home can be an exciting thing to do. Add to that the option to have an E Ink enabled electronic device to monitor the fermentation process and things get even more interesting. The entire set-up comprises of a tilt hydrometer which works in conjugation with an ESP32 to monitor the process. A Firebase library is used to store the data from where an ESP8266 E Ink display retrieves the same in 20-minute intervals. The display also relies on a custom font library while the entire thing is fitted within an IKEA frame. All the files used in the project is available on the hackaday page for the same.

Digital 32-inch E Ink newspaper

There aren’t many options when it comes to devices having large E Ink displays which is exactly what makes the E Ink newspaper project featuring a massive 32-inch display unique. But then, anything smaller than that wouldn’t have served the purpose either as otherwise, it wouldn’t feel like reading a real newspaper. For its content, the device is programmed to retrieve the latest news headlines from all over the world in real-time.

Open-source information dashboard

The E Ink dashboard from Inkycal is unique in that you have complete control over the design. That way, you can use an E Ink display and convert it into an information dashboard using the software as well as detailed installation instruction that is available on GitHub. There are lots of customization options available in the form of modules for Calendar, Image, Slideshow, Feeds (RSS/ATOM), Stocks, Weather, and Todoist. The Inkycal is also compatible with all Wi-Fi-enabled Raspberry Pi models having 40 pins and e-paper displays from Waveshare.

IoT E Ink message board

It’s like a device with an E Ink display that can be used to display various messages remotely. This makes it an ideal device for say a message board that can be pinned to the refrigerator. The display can be used to show a message for someone else to pick up later on. Another usage scenario could be a shopping list. Developed by James Bruton who developed the device choose to draw upon the Google Docs API for the purpose so that anyone who can access Google Docs can make changes which then are shown on the E Ink display.