FORTEC UK introduces Litemax e-paper series offering color and monochrome displays

FORTEC United Kingdom is proud to showcase the cutting-edge Litemax E-Paper Display Series, a breakthrough in eco-friendly and energy-efficient display technology, designed to revolutionize the transportation industry and various other applications. As the website Electronic Engineering Journal reported, this innovative series offers a diverse selection of monochrome and full-color displays, each meticulously crafted to cater to specific visual and operational requirements.

Monochrome e-paper displays

In the realm of clear and concise information delivery, the e-paper series excels with its monochrome displays, exemplified by the ELD4202-E. Available in three sizes—13.3-inch, 32-inch, and 42-inch—these displays are engineered for environments where delivering clear, concise information is paramount.

Key features of the monochrome displays include unparalleled readability. Thanks to high resolution and bi-stable reflective technology, these displays guarantee excellent visibility, even under direct sunlight. The ELD4202-E stands out for its remarkable energy efficiency, consuming a maximum of 13.5W during updates and as low as 0.6W on standby. Robust and adaptable, these displays function efficiently across a broad temperature range, making them suitable for diverse environments.

Full-color e-paper displays

For those seeking vibrant and dynamic visuals, the full-color options, such as the ELD2539-E and ELD2809-E, are the perfect choice. Tailored for indoor use, these displays captivate attention and elevate user engagement.

Aligning with the series’ eco-friendly ethos, these color displays also prioritize energy efficiency. The ELD2539-E, for instance, utilizes just 8W at peak performance and a mere 0.1W on standby. Boasting resolutions like 1800 x 3200, these color displays deliver sharp, clear images—ideal for conveying detailed content.

At the heart of the E-Paper Display Series is a commitment to sustainability. Both monochrome and color displays showcase ultra-low power consumption, not only reducing energy costs but also minimizing environmental impact. This series is not merely a technological advancement; it’s a stride towards a more sustainable future.