GGtag: Reprogrammable ePaper-Based Badge with RFID Technology and Sound

Image credit: github

As a common thing nowadays, you must know about RFID cards. It uses radio frequency identification technology to instantly identify/track the tags that are associated with any objects/living being. However, as per Hackday, it seems like an e-paper display makes the perfect fundament for a reprogrammable RFID card.

This could be backed up by the fact that they need power only during refresh and that it’s integrated with 125 kHz passive RFID tags. One good thing about it being passive is that it doesn’t require its own power source to operate, rather, it gets them from the reader. All these things were put together by Georgi Gerganov to create his open-source project, GGtag, integrated with a 3.52″ e-paper display and other features to add more edge to the RFID card.

Gerganov’s GGtag is also programmable with sound ensuring a data-to-sound framework that’s inspired by his prior project, ggwave. It ensures compatibility with devices and several other advantages for a seamless working mechanism.

As per the Hackday article, there’s a web-based tool for programming the GGtag along with the sound that can be accessed at ggtag.io. You can get a preview of its overall functionality by visiting the website. The data encoding method gives that old beeping feel of the analog modem to the transmission. Also, it can be programmed through a USB serial.

To access more information about the GGtag’s code and technicalities, check out its GitHub repository. There’s also a CrowdSupply project happening for the ones who are interested in buying GGtag after its successful launch.