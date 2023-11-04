Harry Potter magic recreated using Raspberry Pi and E Ink

Here is something that is sure to appeal to Harry Potter enthusiasts. Whitney Knitter has conjured up a spellbinding creation that seamlessly merges the wizarding world with the technological prowess of Raspberry Pi. In a delightful feat of creativity, Knitter has crafted a Harry Potter-inspired newspaper using the much-loved single-board computer and e-paper display.

This enchanting project is a testament to Knitter’s skill and imagination, as she meticulously designed the entire PCB from scratch. Shaped like a rectangle, the PCB’s top layer boasts a captivating collage of fictitious articles, specially curated for this magical endeavor. Skillfully integrated into the layout are a petite E Ink panel and a Raspberry Pi Zero mounted on the back, resulting in a PCB that mirrors the dynamic, ever-changing images reminiscent of the Harry Potter universe.

In the wizarding world, photographs are not static but animate, capturing a moment in time with a touch of magic. Knitter ingeniously employs the E Ink panel to bring this magical effect to life, transforming the photographs on the newspaper in a manner that mirrors the bewitching visuals of the Harry Potter series. Notably, the E Ink panel is monochromatic, providing a closer resemblance to the traditional appearance of a newspaper.

The core of this enchanting creation revolves around a Raspberry Pi Zero W, strategically anchored to the custom PCB with designated mounting holes. Accompanying this magical core is an Adafruit 2.9-inch flexible E Ink display, boasting a resolution of 296 x 128 pixels. For those eager to delve into the technical details, the PCB schematic, meticulously crafted with KiCad, awaits exploration on the official project page on Hackster.

Driving the visual enchantment is the Raspberry Pi Zero W that is complemented by the Raspberry Pi OS which together makes good use of the e-Ink display as transitions between images. Knitter, weaving her programming magic, crafted a custom Python script to choreograph these mesmerizing functions. A detailed exploration of the software intricacies is available on the project page, providing a comprehensive glimpse into the wizardry behind the scenes.

To embark on your magical journey into this Raspberry Pi wonder, dive into the guide thoughtfully compiled by Knitter on Hackster. Follow her for a treasure trove of captivating projects and stay tuned for any future enchantments she may unveil for this bewitching creation.