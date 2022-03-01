HiPo E Paper display operates without a battery, refreshes via NFC

The HiPo is a small 3.52-inch e-paper display that is set to launch soon via Crowd Supply. The display is accompanied by an application that is used to push content to the display using NFC tech. A unique feature of the display is that there are no batteries involved. Rather, the display gets the power it needs for its operation via NFC during the data transmission process.

As it is, E Ink displays require almost zero current to hold a static display and consume power only when the display refreshes to show different content. Combine this with its size which is almost the same as a business card and the number of areas where the HiPo can be put to use is almost limitless. For instance, it can be used as a badge, a label, a daily sticky note, or almost anything that one can think of and requires a display.

The rest of the specs of the HiPo display as mentioned on the Crowd Supply website are as follows.

Compatible with STM32， Arduino, ESP8266, ESP32, Raspberry Pi (we only provide STM32 open source code)

Data transfer via 4 lines SPI with frequency 1 M to 5 M SPS

Waveform stored in O-Chip OTP, easy to program with KEIL 5 open source software

Working temperature: 32 – 122 °F

Storage temperature: -4 – 140 °F

White reflectance above 30%

Contrast ratio above 8:1

Ultra-wide viewing angle

Ultra-low power consumption

Pure reflective mode

Bi-stable display

Ultra-low current deep sleep mode

On-chip display RAM