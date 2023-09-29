Inkplate 4 TEMPERA is an ESP-32 powered all-in-one e-paper device with 3.8-inch E Ink display

Here’s introducing the Inkplate 4 TEMPERA, a portable and versatile all-in-one e-paper device that can be the perfect device for DIY enthusiasts to tinker around with. As Geeky Gadgets revealed, the device comes with a 3.8-inch E Ink display having 600 x 600 pixels resolution which makes for a 221 PPI pixel density. The display also comes with front-light support, which means the display is going to be perfectly readable even in low-light conditions. What’s more, the display is touchscreen enabled too. It’s a black-and-white display with six shades of gray.

A nice thing with the display is that those happen to be repurposed ED038TH2 E Ink displays, which means a lot of e-paper displays that are saved from being turned into e-waste. This is good news for the environment. Integrated support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth takes care of connectivity requirements. A 1200 mAh battery provides the power for its operation while there is also a low-power operating mode to ensure even higher levels of energy savings. This is on top of the usual fugal nature of e-paper displays that consume extremely little power for their operation.

Making up the core of the device is the ESP32 microcontroller which is known to offer decent levels of performance while being extremely power efficient. There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage. This is on top of the 8 MB of flash memory the device comes with, along with 4 MB of RAM. The device also features a USB-UART CH340 converter and a PCAL6416 GPIO expander. It comes with fast and partial refresh features.

Other features of the Inkplate 4 TEMPERA include a built-in accelerometer, gyroscope, and a real-time clock. The device supports Arduino and MicroPython and comes with USB-UART CH340 converter, and a PCAL6416 GPIO expander. An onboard USB Type-C port and easyC connectors make it easy to be connected to other devices. Coming to the price, the Inkplate 4 TEMPERA can be bought via Crowd Supply for $149.