Interesting Facts about E-Ink You Probably Didn’t Know

We all know that most e-readers we use feature the E-Ink technology. We know that E-Ink displays give an experience similar to reading a printed book.

Now, here is what you probably didn’t know. Let’s check out some interesting facts about E-Ink technology:

E-Ink’s ePaper is healthier for your eyes than LCD screens.

A Harvard study shows that devices featuring E-Ink’s ComfortGaze™ front light are up to three times less stressful to our eye’s retinal cells than LCD screens. LCDs and ePaper displays differ in the way they use light. LCD screens use a backlight to illuminate the display. On the other hand, E-Ink’s ePaper does not emit any light. They reflect ambient light to make text and images visible. In dark situations, ePaper displays use front lights, which act like a built-in booklight.

Did you know Seiko Data-2000 is the world’s first E-Ink device?

Seiko, one of the most popular USA-based watch brands, introduced its “Spectrum” model. This watch featured a high-contrast E-Ink display and a 360-degree continuous sapphire crystal. This watch became very popular in the high-tech fashion industry. The success of this watch encouraged the use of E-Ink technology in other applications, predominantly in e-readers.

You can fold E-Ink displays.

E-Ink is made of millions of tiny microcapsules in a thin and lightweight film layer. These capsules can move freely within the layer, making the display flexible and foldable. Because of this composition, E-Ink technology is paving its way into applications, including e-readers, digital signage, wearable devices, even smart clothing, and more.

E-Ink is sustainable.

E-Ink technology has low energy requirements, and this is one of the key reasons behind its popularity. E-Ink displays are 98% more energy-efficient when compared to LED or LCD displays.

Also, E-Ink displays use ambient light, so the stronger the light, the brighter the screen gets. This feature is like traditional ink and paper. In addition, E-ink digital signage tends to have a longer battery life; they can last up to 3 months on a single charge. What’s more, E-Ink technology reduces our dependence on paper and trees, thus playing a major role in sustainability initiatives.

Major research and development work in going on to explore the unimaginable potential of the E-Ink technology. So, the future of E-Ink seems to be brighter and more exciting.

