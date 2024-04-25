Iris Optronics to showcase new ChLCD e-paper at Touch Taiwan 2024

Iris Optronics, a pioneer in display technology said it will have two Cholesterol Liquid Crystal Display (ChLCD) color e-paper display solutions as well as a new product to show off at the 2024 Touch Taiwan event, Digitimes Asia reported.

One of the color e-paper display technology the company will be showcasing is the InfinityDisplay. It is going to be special in that it will have an integrated solar panel. That way, InfinityDisplay will have absolutely zero power requirement from the grid, making it carbon-neutral in its operations.

Besides, it will also exhibit the MingDisplay which will have excellent readability in both daylight and dark conditions. This is achieved by the use of Mini LED light source that is strategically placed to provide uniform illumination of the display, thereby ensuring its readability in low light or even in completely dark conditions.

Apart from these, Iris Optronics said it will also have a color e-paper display solution to show off during the event. The display unit will comprise a 27.6-inch color e-paper display and is targeted at the outdoor advertising segment. What is significant with the e-paper display is that it will have a page refresh time of just 2 seconds while being able to exhibit more than 16 million colors. The display unit is also designed to operate even in harsh environments, it being capable of withstanding temperatures as harsh as -20 to all the way up to 70 degrees centigrade.

Iris Optronics happens to be the only company that offers Cholesterol Liquid Crystal Display (ChLCD) technology. One of the unique aspects of the ChLCD display is its high reflectivity, making it safe for the eyes. Among its other qualities include a relatively fast refresh rate along with support for over 16 million colors. It being solar-powered makes it environmentally sustainable as it is completely off-grid.

More specifically, the panels rely on non-visible light wavelengths which are then converted into electricity. This is stored to power the next screen update. It can run efficiently even in cloudy environments during the complete absence of the sun. It requires minimal maintenance and won’t require extensive electrical setup for its installation.

The company stated it will be showcasing a myriad of display solutions to suit various application scenarios. Those include smart education, transportation, retail, and so on. The company will be displaying its wares under the theme “Color Your Life, Touch Your Soul, Love Your World.” With over 150 global patents to its name, Iris Optronics is committed to driving innovation in display design.