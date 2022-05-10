Key specs revealed on the new Hisense A9 E INK Smartphone

Hisense is all set to launch its new E Ink phone christened Hisense A9 on May 11. However, with just a day left to that happening, the company has launched a few teaser posters revealing some key aspects of the phone. As Gizmochina revealed, the tester posters carry the theme ‘Refresh Your View’ which likely points to the smartphone coming with some new technology that could allow for an improved refresh rate this time.

Among the other features that the posters have revealed include an ‘intelligent brightness adjustment technology’ which the company is referring to as the ‘day and night eye protection’ feature. Apart from this, the posters also revealed the upcoming smartphone will come with HyperWave display technology though it is not known how is that going to allow for a more optimized e-book reading experience.

Coming to specs, the Hisense will come with a 6.7-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution and a nice 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the phone will have an octa-core 1.8 GHz Zhanrui T610 chip under the hood that works in tandem with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of native storage. Coming to the software, the phone will be running the Touch OS1 which is based on the Android 10 version. The company said the UI is designed to allow for an enhanced reading experience while having none of the distractions usually associated with conventional smartphones.

More details are expected to be revealed once the phone is launched on May 11. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the phone are also being accepted at Jingdong though the price is kept under wraps.