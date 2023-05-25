MediaTek will start designing SOC for e-readers with E INK partnership

E INK has announced that they have partnered with Mediatek to start developing a system on a chip for future e-readers and e-notes. By integrating E Ink’s e-paper and system technology with MediaTek’s cutting-edge chip solutions, the two companies are poised to offer this new tech to Taiwanese manufacturers for the global e-reader market.

MediaTek boasts of a tablet product line that includes chips for eReaders. Those chips, equipped with high-performance CPU processors and integrated Wi-Fi, are developed using advanced manufacturing processes to create highly efficient chips. These chips support a range of E Ink display technologies, including E Ink Carta, E Ink Kaleido, and E Ink Gallery. This enables customers to enjoy ultra-thin, lightweight, and long-lasting eReader products, offering an exceptional reading experience. Currently, MediaTek is combining its tablet system-on-chip (SoC) with E Ink’s hardware TCON, collaborating to promote e-paper tablet solutions in the education market.

MediaTek’s current system-on-chip (SoC) used in eReaders is the MT8113, built on a 12-nanometer process. The CPU processor employs dual-core 2.0GHz architecture, greatly enhancing the user’s page-turning and reading experience. It also supports LPDDR4 memory, built-in Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth, reducing power consumption for the overall system. MediaTek’s innovative power management technology further enhances the MT8113, allowing it to maintain exceptional performance during standby mode for over ten weeks.

“Through in-depth cooperation in research and development, this collaboration with MediaTek will bring the finest system technology to global eReader brand customers,” said Dr. FY Gan, President of E Ink. “E Ink is dedicated to establishing an ePaper ecosystem and, through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, aims to provide brand customers with the most suitable combination of supply chain partners and deliver highly competitive products to the market.”

“As the global leader in SoCs for Android tablets, MediaTek pushes innovation by empowering many of the world’s best-selling mobile devices,” said Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President and Head of CCM Business Group. “Our continuing collaboration with E Ink, the leading ePaper manufacturer globally, is a key indication of this drive to propel the industry into the next generation by building products that align with user and market needs.”

