Mudita Bell is an affordable E INK Alarm Clock

A minimalist alarm clock, built to embody simplicity and offline tranquility. Pleasant analogue feel, beautiful design and high-quality alarm sounds for a gentle and stress-free wake-up. It has 10 melodies that are pre-programmed and is way better than the typical alarm clock that can either play the radio or a stressful beep, beep beep. This device is very affordable, has a very clean design and has an E INK screen. The Bell is available on the Good e-Reader Store for $139.

The Mudita Bell is following the look of a classic analog alarm clock, with a three-hander design and a large button on top for setting the clock. Powered by a 2600 mAh battery, the Bell has a front-lit display, that will gradually get brighter as it is time to wake up. Powered by a 2600 mAh battery, it will last for a couple of months, before you need to recharge it with a USB-C cable.

One of the nice things about the Bell is the sounds, it is not your typical alarm clock. Mudita used sounds and melodies recorded acoustically by a Canadian musician, Nick Lewis. He used a variety of instruments including a guitar, ukulele, Tibetan bowls, koshi bells. Mudita Bell also features a collection of nature sounds, prepared by a famous Polish nature sound artist, Marcin Dymiter. The collection of sounds features audio landscapes from Mudita’s country of origin, Poland. The 3W speaker, allows you to fully experience the carefully composed melodies and sounds. Mudita Bell’s sound is clear, natural, and undistorted. The alarm can be custimized, depending on if you are a light or heavy sleeper.

