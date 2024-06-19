NanoBrick E-Skin Anycolor Offers Color Monochrome e-Paper Display

If you think E Ink displays look boring in their usual grayscale hue, NanoBrick has an exciting alternative for you in the form of E-Skin Anycolor. As YankoDesign reported, the new E-Skin Anycolor comes in a range of color options as well as in any shape, size, or form. The company stated the color transformation is achieved using the single nano-particles present in the color dyes to which electrical charge is applied, which in turn creates the text or form that we see on the display surface.

Built using the company’s EDP technology, the display is rollable and bendable too. NanoBrick is also claiming its new E-Skin Anycolor monochrome color e-paper display is easier to manufacture on a mass scale compared to E Ink displays that have a more complex manufacturing process. It can be put to a variety of applications which can be smartwatches, minimalist phones, or other small gadgets.

Apart from these, the company is also keen to see its E-Skin Anycolor e-paper displays brighten up almost any surface where it is applied to. Those can be like the laptop cover where users will be able to apply any design or pattern and change it as frequently as they want. Apart from this, such displays can also be used as digital signs or a notice board and such in offices or any business establishment as well.

As is already known, one of the biggest advantages of E Ink displays is their extreme frugality when it comes to power requirements. That way, E Ink devices can last even weeks or months on a single charge though that obviously depends on the sort of work the device performs. Nonetheless, E Ink devices can also work with NFC signals which makes them extremely power efficient. Now, with color monochrome displays, things can only get better.

The company also stated they archived a color display without sacrificing the usual e-paper attributes, that of having high brightness while also offering the least glare even when viewed in direct sunlight conditions. That said, there is no word yet as to when we can expect the display to make it to a real-world device.