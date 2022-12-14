Nanobrick introduces new E-Skin Glitter color e-paper

Nano Brick, a company that specializes in the research and development of advanced nano particles announced it has successfully created an e-paper display that it claims is capable of adjusting its brightness as per electrical signals, the South Korean publication, SEDaily reported. E-Skin Glitter, as the e-paper is named comes with an adjustable brightness feature which is achieved by applying varying electrical signals to shiny nanoparticles.

Nanobrick said the new e-paper display will be fit for use on smart home gadgets such as refrigerators, washing machines, or even smart wallpaper art. That said, the same can be applied to smartphones, tablets, e-readers, and e-note devices as well where the full-color display can bring about a revolutionary change in a segment that is currently dominated by the Taiwan-based E Ink Holdings.

The company had earlier this year announced the development of a color e-paper film using nanotechnology which it claimed to be one of its kind in the world. However, more details of the E-Skin Glitter aren’t available at the moment, which means we aren’t sure if the technology is mature enough for it to be put into mass production. Interestingly, all of this has come at a time when E Ink announced it has initiated mass production of the Gallery 3 color e-paper display, and more products based on it are also expected to make landfall in the coming months. Stay tuned!