New 10″ Home Assistant E-Ink Dashboard

Recently, I stumbled upon this Reddit thread about the brand-new 10-inch home assistant dashboard backed by the E-Ink technology. The E-Ink product has been designed to allow homeowners to manage their homes using their desktops and mobile phones.

The creator said that he had been dreaming of engineering this home assistant dashboard for years and finally had the time and money. Originally, the creator wanted to make a large, fully interactive color E-Ink dashboard that blends well with any interior without being distracting. But the current product is made with limited tools, and the creator plans to upgrade it in the future.

One of the commentators on the thread said that the product looks great, but a thinner, black frame will look even better IMO. However, the product appears so because wooden color blends well with most interior styles and themes.

A thinner frame would be great, but the tablet’s one side has a bigger bezel, which is not uniform. That is why all borders of the home assistant dashboard follow the size of the biggest bezel. So, it looks more classic and less like a hidden electronic device.

What are your opinions about an increasing number of E-Ink products being engineered?