New Dasung Paperlike Monitor Promises Revolutionary 33Hz Refresh Rate

Dasung seems to have hit upon a solution to deal with what can be considered one of the biggest drawbacks of an E Ink display – a low screen refresh rate. As ITHome reported, the company is promising an astounding 33Hz high refresh rate for the Paperlike Color Revolutionary 25.3-inch color e-paper monitor. Dasung is claiming an even higher refresh rate which it said has been achieved during testing procedures in the lab but is promoting a more modest figure of 33Hz for mass-produced devices. That leaves the space open for future devices with an even higher refresh rate.

What is also known is that the 33Hz screen refresh rate on the Paperlike Color Revolutionary monitor is supported by ‘X-Color primary color enhancement algorithm’ and ‘Auto-Clear afterimage automatic suppression algorithm’. This ensures a markedly reduced afterimage retention compared to anything available right now. A low refresh rate has been one of the biggest stumbling blocks that has been preventing the adoption of e-paper displays on mass market devices such as smartphones or tablet devices. Typically, LCD or LED panels have a minimum 60Hz refresh rate which allows for viewing videos or playing games comfortably.

With an e-paper display having a refresh rate as high as 33Hz, there sure are going to be plenty of opportunities opening up for the adoption of such displays in devices for the mass market. Maybe there are going to be more smartphones, tablets, or even TVs featuring e-paper displays becoming a reality in the not-too-distant future. There is going to be smoother video playback than ever before while game playing is something that would be attempted with greater zeal on devices with e-paper displays.

Coming back to the Paperlike Color Revolutionary E Ink monitor, it would feature a 25.3-inch Kaleido 3 color e-paper panel. It will have a resolution of 3200 x 1800 pixels. There is going to be a host of ports onboard. That includes 1 USB-B port, 3 USB-A ports, 1 DP port, 1 USB-C port, 1 HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio port. The monitor comes with an optional stand that allows the display to be lifted, rotated, pitched, or placed vertically.

Currently available via JingDong, the monitor is priced at 9549 yuan (1342 USD) with the stand while the same without the stand will cost 9399 yuan (1321 USD).