New E Ink Spectra 6 Plus offers faster refresh and higher resolution

E Ink has announced the launch of the new Spectra 6 Plus display technology. Built on the Spectra e-paper display which was launched in 2023, the new Spectra 6 has a markedly less page refresh time while flickering too has been reduced significantly. As E Ink stated, the new Spectra 6 takes just 7 seconds to refresh fully, which marks a considerable improvement over the 25 seconds that the Spectra display now takes.

E Ink said the key breakthrough in this technology has been achieved by the use of Oxide TFT. This has led to a vastly improved screen refresh rate and frame rate while contributing to shorter page-flipping times. Plus, E Ink also stated it has invested in developing a new Waveform architecture, which ensures smoother display effects.

That is not all as the display resolution too has improved from the 200 PPI of Sectra 6 to 300 PPI of the Spectra 6 Plus display. All of this leads to a display that is more vivid and sharp with enhanced contrast and brightness. The display tech is largely used for advertising purposes as well as signage, paper sign, POP displays, and such. The new Spectra 6 Plus should make things all the more dynamic and eye-catching, to say the least.

Accolades won

E Ink announced the latest Spectra 6 Plus display technology has won the Outstanding Product Award in the Panel Module Category at the Gold Panel Awards 2024.

The company also introduced the smart e-paper notebook for use specifically in the medical industry. The same has won this year’s Smart Display Application Awards 2024. Smart Healthcare Award.

The e-note device features a 13.3-inch e-paper display having a thin substrate that is also flexible but quite durable. The e-note can be easily disinfected using alcohol, something that is extremely important given that it is meant for use in the medical segment, which includes even critical care facilities as well. The accompanying stylus offers a very paper-like writing feel and can be used for uploading patient information and other data to the hospital info system. The e-note has been entirely developed by E Ink, which includes both the hardware as well as the software aspects of it