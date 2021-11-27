New E-Paper ESL powered by perovskite solar technology launched

E-Paper is already known for its extreme power efficiency though the Poland-based perovskite solar developer, Saule Technologies seems to have found to way to take things to a new level. According to the company, they have developed the technology to integrate e-paper Electronic Shelf Labels with Perovskite solar panels which makes it only one of its kind in the world. The company further added the new e-paper electronic shelf labels use a 2-color or a 3-color E Ink panel.

The integration of the Perovskite solar panels can be considered special considering that such panels offer high efficiency even in artificial light or indirect indoor lighting conditions, which is unlike most other solar panels which work to the optimum only when exposed to direct solar light. This way, the Perovskite solar panels are perfect for electronic shelf labels that find application in warehouses or shopping centers.

While the ESLs are rarely exposed to direct sunlight, with the built-in Perovskite solar panels, those can still operate thanks to the indoor light present. This makes each of the ESL to be self-sufficient and can run on its own without requiring external power. The PESLs also come in different shapes and sizes that range from 1.54-inch to even 12.5-inch sized displays.

Meanwhile, Sulate Technologies also said they are looking to offer complete hardware and software systems along with all associated stuff that supports the functioning of the PESL. That includes data relays as well as cloud computing and analytical capabilities. This way, companies adopting the PESL will have a single window solution for their ESL requirements.

