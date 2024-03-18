New Hisense refrigerator with E Ink Prism display introduced

After cars, guitars, or even smart toilets, and almost numerous other places, where you’d expect E Ink displays to come up next. It’s on a more conventional scale this time – a smart refrigerator brought about by Hisense. The Chinese manufacturer introduced the futuristic refrigerator at the Electronics World Expo 2024 in Shanghai.

The said refrigerator features an E Ink Prism panel at the top right corner. The e-paper display blends seamlessly with the rest of the refrigerator surface so that you might miss out its existence completely unless it comes alive; and once it does, you will have a whole range of information shown on the surface.

From the short video that the company has made available online, the vertically placed E Ink panel is seen showing off weather information at the moment. It would be nice if the display is programmed to show more interactive information. Maybe that would be a reality with the commercial versions of the refrigerator. As of now, there is weather information shown which includes the temperature along with whether it is going to be sunny or cloudy outside.

There is some nice graphics shown as well which makes the space look a lot more lively than would have otherwise been possible. As already stated, the display isn’t interactive at the moment, which means there isn’t any option to make some choice, like if you want some ice quickly and want the freezer to cool faster than usual. At least, that isn’t evident from the video that the company has made available. We will be on the watch for more details. Stay tuned.