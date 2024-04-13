Next-gen ESL developed by E Ink and partner companies

E Ink announced it has teamed up with Realtek Semiconductor, United Polycrystalline, and Qibang Technology to pioneer the development of System on Panel (SoP) chips, TechNews reported. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in electronic paper display technology given that this marks the integration of circuits directly onto the glass or flexible substrate of e-paper displays, thereby seamlessly incorporating the IC, panel, and system components.

The benefits of such a development are manifold which includes a streamlined production process, reduced material usage, and minimized product volume. All of this also leads to reduced energy consumption as well. Needless to say, this has the potential to revolutionize the industry with enhanced efficiency and environmental sustainability.

One of the key contributions to this endeavor is the partnership between Yuantai and Realtek. Realtek supplies low-power Bluetooth System-on-Chip (SoC), complemented by Yuantai’s expertise in e-paper display technology. Together, they embed ICs directly onto the glass substrate, laying the foundation for efficient and eco-friendly electronic paper display systems.

Additionally, Lianhe Polycrystalline and Qibang have developed cutting-edge IC technology utilizing Qibang’s pioneering Conical Granule Au bump technology. This advancement significantly reduces the use of gold materials in IC packaging and testing, while ensuring reliability, stability, and cost-effectiveness.

By integrating ICs, panels, and systems, SoP technology not only reduces manufacturing costs but also enhances product competitiveness. SOLUM, a major Korean electronic paper label system manufacturer, has capitalized on this innovation to introduce a new generation of Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL). These ESLs boast reduced materials, lower power consumption, and simplified production processes, aligning with the industry’s growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions.

It’s worth noting that ESLs offer more than just streamlined pricing and promotional updates in retail settings. Paper label needs to be updated whenever there are changes in pricing or if there are any offers or deals applicable, something that is labor and time intensive. What’s more, the use of ESL instead of the usual paper labels leads to significant carbon reduction benefits for the environment. Retailers across Europe, the United States, and Taiwan have already begun deploying ESLs in stores and supermarkets.