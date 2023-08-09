Open-source Firmware For an ESP32-based LILYGO T-Wrist

Image credit: indiamart

When it comes to wristwatches, we have certainly come a long way. We started off with the quartz watches integrated with quartz crystal and electronic oscillators and now to the advanced smartwatches that have lately been worn by people worldwide. Both these wristwatches have top-notch benefits, including good accountability, convenience/ease, and efficiency. They have both been (more or less) decent as per accuracy and high-end performance.

However, when it comes to long-lasting battery life, smartwatches aren’t as promising as quartz ones. While quartz watches only require a battery change in two years (on average), smartwatches need battery recharge in 12 to 48 hours. That’s a huge difference!

To get a smartwatch with good battery life, you must look for the ones integrated with the e-ink, like the ESP32-based LILYGO T-Wrist. The ESP32-based LILYGO T-Wrist comes with qpaperOS, an open-source firmware for the T-wrist.

With this integration, you can expect minimal updates (once per minute), ensuring long-term battery life. The smartwatch comes with GPS, a weather display, and a step counter. However, as the firmware is under development condition, these features are yet to be executed. It also has a lasting 250 mAh battery that can work seamlessly for five days.

qpaperOS can help people personalize their smartwatches, along with the incredible ESP32 chip. In fact, the latter is a powerful punch to create smart and versatile devices. Overall, these technologies can definitely transform the watch-using experience of people.