Papercast introduces new battery-powered e-paper displays with 3+ Years of battery life

Papercast has unveiled its latest breakthrough in energy-efficient technology with the launch of two innovative products: the 13-inch battery-powered flag and compact displays. Driven by customer demand in various transit markets, these displays aim to redefine industry standards by delivering exceptional power efficiency and unparalleled performance.

Specifically designed to cater to the requirements of bus stop flags in North America and Europe, the new Papercast e-paper display brings a game-changing solution. Transit authorities and passengers can now experience a display that not only elevates the passenger journey but also operates reliably for an astounding 3 years or more on a single battery charge.

At the core of this groundbreaking innovation lies Papercast’s in-house developed advanced e-paper driver circuit board. This cutting-edge technology pushes the limits of power efficiency, establishing new benchmarks in the industry. The outcome is a display that presents rich, visually striking content while maximizing battery life, making it the most sustainable and cost-effective choice for transit agencies.

The newly introduced Papercast 13-inch battery-powered display seamlessly integrates with the potent Papercast Content Management System. This integration ensures that transit agencies can consistently deliver content-rich and visually engaging information to passengers without compromising on power longevity. In essence, Papercast is revolutionizing the landscape of e-paper displays, setting a new standard for energy efficiency in the transit industry.