Papercast introduces new e-paper signage solution with 3+ years battery life

Papercast has a new e-paper display signage solution to offer, one that it claims is a lot more power-efficient than ever. According to RouteOne, the new Papercast e-paper display comes with its own integrated battery that can last more than 3 years on a single charge.

All of this can be attributed to a new e-paper driver board that Papercast has come up with which it said offers 3.3 times better power efficiency compared to other e-paper signage solutions. This makes the new Papercast displays 140 times and 250 times more efficient than LCD display or the traditional LED display units you’d find at bus stops.

The display otherwise comes in 13-inch and 42-inch size options. The entire display unit is also easy to handle and can be mounted within just minutes. Papercast said the new display can function in a wide temperature band, from -15 to +85 degrees centigrade. Also, with the battery integrated into the backplate of the display unit, you won’t need an active power supply at all times for the display to operate.

“We are thrilled to introduce our integrated long-life battery solution, setting a new standard for longevity and sustainability in e-paper signage,” said Papercast CEO Robert Bicket. “This advancement not only offers simplified installation but also reduces maintenance costs and brings unprecedented flexibility to our customers worldwide.” Papercast has clients in over 45 countries.”