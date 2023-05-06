Papercast partners with Solotech to set up e-paper public transit information system in North America

Papercast, a company specialized in developing e-paper solutions announced entering into a partnership with Solotech, an audiovisual and entertainment technology company to bring eco-friendly e-paper displays to North American cities. The partnership will provide innovative and sustainable solutions to public transportation providers to improve the passenger experience with real-time transport updates using Papercast’s advanced solar and battery-powered e-paper display technology. This collaboration aims to provide efficient and reliable transportation systems to the public in North America.

As a reseller of Papercast’s solutions, Solotech will utilize its extensive experience and proficiency in setting up intelligent transportation systems to offer eco-friendly travel solutions to the region. Solotech’s team of 2,200 employees across the US, Canada, and the UK will implement smart signage technologies that enhance the passenger experience, encourage ridership, and promote sustainability. Papercast’s energy-efficient outdoor display technologies have been successfully deployed in over 45 countries around the world.

Papercast has designed a collection of wireless, eco-friendly e-paper displays for bus stops that operate with minimal energy usage while providing top-of-the-line features. The installation of the displays is quick, and they can be set up without needing to connect to the grid. The system’s Content Management System is cloud-based and provides users with advanced functionality that allows them to easily manage and integrate real-time data. With these displays, it’s simple to distribute accurate and timely information to the public.