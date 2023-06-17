Philips Tableaux is new digital signage using Advanced Color E-paper

Philips is very bullish about an electronic paper from E INK. They recently released the business monitor with an LCD screen and a secondary 13.3 E INK screen; they also have a dedicated 13.3-inch monitor. With their new Philips Tableaux system, Philips is now getting into digital signage, using advanced colour e-paper designed for menu boards to paper-free POS posters. Philips Tableaux opens a new era of display technology, delivering power-free digital signage to businesses everywhere, using zero power to show static images in stunning 60,000 colours indefinitely, and needing only super low power to swap to a new image.

Philips Tableaux features a 25-inch E INK Advanced Color e-paper display with over 60,000 colours, including blue, for an eye-catching picture and clear, confident messaging. It has an aspect ratio of 16:9, so images will look good. With 16GB of internal memory built in, you only need to plug into a power source to upload new static content – via USB, LAN or WiFi connection – for instant play. Tableaux is the first digital signage to use E INK; they have a smattering of offerings using traditional D-Line LCD.

Content updates can be managed manually or remotely by PPDS or third-party display management platforms. You can send content via USB, and it will cycle through a series of pictures or show one picture. Philips is marketing this platform to retail, art galleries and food and beverage stores. Many retail stores now have E INK price tags, but the Philips offering is unique because it is eye-catching and can be clearly seen from a distance.

