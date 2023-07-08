Project E Ink uses a giant 32-inch E Ink screen to display newspaper front page

How about having your newspaper displayed right up on your wall via a giant 32-inch E Ink panel? Entrepreneur Alexander Klöpping has envisaged just such a scenario, having drawn inspiration from Google engineer Max Braun who has been the first to build such a device. Alexander Klöpping has gone on to name the device Project E Ink, TechCrunch reported.

As already stated, it’s a huge 32-inch E Ink display that the entire device is centered around and has been sourced from Visionect. The Slovenian company already specializes in supplying E Ink panels of varying sizes. It already has several large screen e-paper displays in its portfolio that are suited for use as public address devices for use in conference rooms or at public places such as airports.

The device is Wi-Fi enabled besides also supports a cloud-based content management system. This allows the display to load a webpage, which in this case happens to be the PDF version of the front page of a newspaper. The CMS is also user-configurable, which means one has the option to alter the refresh rate though a daily refresh cycle is enough for Project E Ink. Also, thanks to the VESA mount at the back, the device can be put up on the wall easily.

Alexander said E Ink displays are naturally suited for such a project given the ‘sense of calm’ that it induces. With the absence of a backlight and slow refresh rate, these screens create a serene viewing experience that’s soothing to the eyes. Additionally, the low power consumption of E Ink technology enables the batteries to last for extended periods, ranging from weeks to maybe even months.

Yet another quality of E Ink displays which interestingly is a hindrance in most other projects is that of a slow refresh rate, however, does not make much of a difference when displaying newspapers that need to be replaced only once a day. In fact, these unique characteristics make E Ink screens particularly well-suited for displaying wall art. The dynamic content displayed on an E Ink screen is perfectly well-suited for displaying newspaper front pages.

All said and done, Project E Ink, at 2,783 Euros isn’t exactly cheap, with the display itself priced at 2300 euros ex VAT. Further, the device is only designed to show the front page of the newspaper. None of the news items are clickable – the display itself is non-touchscreen – and if you are keen on detailed news, you got to refer to the respective news app.